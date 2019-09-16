Aashit Pandya, Kiran Chheda move ahead in Snooker & Billiards Selection

Mumbai: Dombibvali Gymkhana cueists Aashit Pandya and Kiran Chheda, both cantared aspt their rivals in the senior men’s snooker first round qualifying matches of the BSAM organised Maharashtra State Junior Snooker and Senior Snooker & Billiards Selection (leg 1) Championship, at the Bombay Gymkhana billiards room on Monday.

Pandya quickly struck form and rolled in a break of 37 in the first frame and went on to defeat Nagpur’s Pratik Vaidya 3-1 (62-25, 59-15, 43-60 and 51-43). In contrast, Chheda had things much his own way and overcame Reshad Asrani of Otters Club by coasting to a 3-0 (52-22, 57-09 and 60-10) victory.

Radio Club marker Chinmay Gawde potted consistently to sideline Chandrashekar Singh of Central Railway Mechanical Institute by racing to a 3-0 (61-46, 51-28 and 56-16) victory to advance to the second round.

Results (1st round)

Chinmay Gawde (Radio Club) bt Chandrashekar Singh (Central Railway) 3-0 (61-46, 51-28, 56-16); Aashit Pandya (Dombivali Gym) bt Pratik Vaidya (Nagpur) 3-1 (62(37)-25, 59-15, 43-60, 51-43); Kiran Chheda (Dombivali Gym) bt Reshad Asrani (Otters Club) 3-0 (52-22, 57-09, 60-10); Kaizad Fitter (Bombay Gym) bt Tushar Sawadi (Pune) 3-1 (72-35, 32-48, 61-18, 58-33); Parth Salot bt Janesh Nair (Matoshree Club) 3-2 (65-35, 32-59, 55-52, 36-51, 41-35); Karan Chugh (NSCI) bt Fawad Shaikh (Islam Gym) 3-1 (55-20, 63-18, 61-70, 49-38)