Bianca Andreescu accepts trophy in the most Canadian way

Toronto: Bianca Andreescu is Canadian through and through. The new Grand Slam winner accepted her win with grace, poise and -- an apology? Twitter is going wild over the 19-year-old not just for her stunning upset of tennis icon Serena Williams, but because she proved a long-lived Canadian stereotype.

In an interview after the win, Andreescu was asked about the second half of the match, when Serena seemed poised to make a comeback. She was asked what her biggest obstacle to overcome in that moment was.

Andreescu pondered the question. Then, a smile. “Definitely the crowd,” she said, laughing sheepishly. As the audience of over 20,000 Americans roared, she turned away from the interviewer to send her words out to them, her hands held up beseechingly.

“I know you guys wanted Serena to win, so I’m so sorry!” The moment is being retweeted again and again by proud Canadians and amused (and occasionally confused) Americans.

“Bianca said sorry," said Twitter user @leahflame. “Let's all drink some maple syrup and ride a polar bear or a moose!” Another Twitter user called it “The most Canadian part of the tennis match.” Andreescu took the victory over Serena Williams in two sets this Saturday, becoming the first Canadian singles player to win a Grand Slam title.