FIH Pro League: India face Holland

New Delhi: The Indian men's hockey team will open its campaign in the FIH Pro League against the Netherlands at home in January next year.

According to the schedule of the FIH Pro League season 2 released on Wednesday, India, who pulled out of the inaugural edition of the tournament, will play the Dutch side on January 18 and 19 next year.

India will then host world champions Belgium on February 8 and 9 followed by two more home fixtures against Australia on February 22 and 23.

The Indian team will then leave for the away games in Germany (April 25 and 26) and Great Britain (May 2 and 3). India will return to play on home soil on May 23 and 24 against New Zealand before travelling to Argentina to play on June 5 and 6.

India will play the last leg of the Pro League round-robin matches in Spain on June 13 and 14. India will play a total of eight home games with six matches in January and February and two games in May.

Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh expressed his team's excitement following the announcement of the schedule.