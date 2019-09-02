UP Yoddha partners with U.P. Kabaddi league

Greater Noida: UP Yoddha - the Greater Noida based franchise of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) - on Monday announced a strategic partnership with the U.P. Kabaddi league, marking their foray into grassroots kabaddi within the state. The league, which started on September 1 will run till October 13. The league which is in its second season, will feature 35 men's teams and 8 women's teams from all over the state.

Speaking on the association, Col. Vinod Bisht, CEO GMR League Games said: "We are delighted to partner with the U.P. Kabaddi League. Being a franchisee from Uttar Pradesh it is our duty to support talented youngsters from the region, find the right platform to develop their game and make a professional career. In the last few years, we have unearthed a few talented youngsters like Nitesh Kumar, Sumit and Surender Gill from the state and we believe there is no dearth of talent in India's largest and most populous state. Our's is a constant endeavor to keep unearthing more and more local talent, giving the youth a viable career option."

All the matches will be played in the Pro Kabaddi League format and the scoring will be akin to the same. In the men's category each zone will see two top teams qualify for the final in Lucknow.