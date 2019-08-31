Coach Hussain Ghadiyali makes the difference

Mumbai: Coach Hussain Ghadiyali, has brought about a change in the Bombay Scottish, Powai as they are proving to be real beaters in the MSSA football. This was evident as they defeated Carmel of St Joseph, Malad 2-0 in a pre-quarter match at Neville D’Souza ground on Saturday. The team which hails from Powai has gone through a drastic makeover from last season. From not winning a single match last year have turned out to be envies in this tournament, thanks to their coach as his 16-month stint with the side has given them a place of pride for this under-16 girls outfit.

When asked about the turnaround Hussain said, " we are very happy currently to be in a strong position after an ordinary show last year. I am confident the girls will do well in the quarterfinals". Disha Khadtare and Nashmita Jajhanna scored a goal each for Bombay Scottish secure a 2-0 victory over Carmel of St Joseph's. For Hussain, the main aim is to win the Division title and transform the team performance. Bombay Scottish, Powai will be playing St Lawrence, Borivali in the quarter-final match on September 3.