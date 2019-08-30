Maharashtra State Ranking table tennis tournament: Sampada Bhiwandkar champion

Mumbai: Sampada Bhiwandkar, from Rose Manor International, caused a major upset by toppling the top seed Pritha Vartikar of Pune 11-9, 11-8, 4-11, 11-8, 11-8 to clinch the sub-junior girls title, in the JVPG-3rd Maharashtra State Ranking table tennis tournament, here on Thursday.

Aadil Anand, the top seed in the sub-junior boys singles, had to over a rather tough encounter against second seeded Jash Modi, but pulled off a thriller 3-2 verdict. Leading 2-0, Modi failed to capitalise on the advantage with Aadil turning the tables in his favour with a 9-11,. 6-11, 11-5, 11-7. 11-7, 12-10 scoreline.

Thane’s Deepit Patil, seeded fifth, outplayed third seeded Shounak Shinde in straight games (11-3, 11-5, 11-7, 11-6) to bag the junior boys title. Having toppled top seeded Chinmaiya Somaiya in the semifinals, Deepit was full of aggression and gave his rival no chance whatsoever to romp home comfortably.

Results (all finals)

Boys

Juniors: Deepit Patil (Th) bt Shounak Shinde (Pn) 11-3, 11-5, 11-7, 11-6.Sub-Juniors: (1) - Aadil Anand (MSD) bt Jash Modi (MSD) 9-11,. 6-11, 11-5, 11-7. 11-7, 11-7, 12-10.Cadets: Hriday Deshpande(Th) bt Pranav Gholkar (Pn) 3-11,11-7, 12-10,5-11,11-3,11-7. Midget: Shouren Soman (Pn) bt Johan Cheliparasmbil (Th) 11-6, 11-8, 11-5.

Girls

Juniors: (1) - D Chitale (MSD) bt Aditi Sinha (MSD) 11-9, 6-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-6. Sub-Juniors: S Bhiwandkar (MSD) bt (2) - P Vartikar (Pn) 11-9, 11-8, 4-11, 11-8, 11-8.Cadets: (1)- J Varghese (Ngp) bt Devyani Kulkarni (Pn) 11-5, 15-13,11-7,11-7. Midget: Riana Bhoota (Th) bt Naisha Rewaskar (Pn) 11-4, 11-8,11-5.