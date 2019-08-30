IBVVMM Marathon to be flagged on December 8

Mumbai: The 9th edition of the Indiabulls Home Loans Vasai Virar Mayor’s Marathon (IBVVMM), in association with ManipalCigna Health Insurance will be held on December 8, for which online registration is now open.

This year, IBVVMM is introducing an 11k Battle Run for corporates and Running Groups and also the ManipalCigna 5K Family Run. The other existing categories are, full marathon (42.195 Kms), half marathon (21.097kms), 11K Run, 5k Run and Dhamaal Dhaav (4kms).

Registration fees for the full marathon, half marathon and 11Km run are Rs. 750, while the fee is Rs. 700 for the 5Km run. The fees are exclusive of taxes and convenience charges.

Registrations can be done through the event website www.ibvvmm.com. More information on the event is available on the event helpline no: 88795 59049/8291262892.

The event is organised by the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation and Kala Kreeda Vikas Mandal, and promoted by Aryanz Sports PR & Events. New Viva College will be the Venue Partner and the Marketing Partner is Meraki Sport & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

In just 8 years, IBVVMM has grown into becoming the country's premier National level running event and is increasingly becoming a popular marathon running event for both professionals and amateurs. It also offers the highest prize money in the country worth Rs. 45 lakh.