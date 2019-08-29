Olympics count: India highest among all nations with 8 gold medals in hockey

No country has won more Olympic hockey golds than India. India has won 8 gold medals in hockey in the history of Olympics, which is the highest among all nations.
On August 12, 1948, the Indian men’s hockey team won its first-ever gold at the London Olympics as an independent nation by beating Great Britain 4-0 in the final.
The gold was also independent India’s first in any Olympics event. Overall India has won 28 medals (nine gold, seven silver, 12 bronze). India has been taking part at the Olympics from 1900 till date.
In the 24 Summer Games India has won 28. Most recently, India had won six medals at the London 2012 Olympics, two silver and four bronze.
