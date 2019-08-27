India vs Oman: Tickets up for sale for FIFA World Cup Qualifier in Guwahati; here's how you can book tickets

On Monday, the tickets for India's opening match in the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Oman were put up for sale. The match between India and Oman for the FIFA World Cup qualifier is all set to take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on September 5, 2019.

The tickets for the match between India and Oman are priced at Rs 50, 100 and 200. Guwahati has always proved to be a happy hunting ground for the Blue Tigers, having registered back-to-back victories earlier against Nepal (2-0) in March 2015 and against Laos (6-1) in June 2016.

Here's where you can purchase tickets from:

India kicks off their FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 campaign in Guwahati. The draw is a repeat of 2015 where the Blue Tigers faced Oman in their opening match of the second round.

For ticket bookings, one can visit BookMyShow.com. After logging on to the website one need to follow steps and fill in bank details to book the tickets.

When?

The match will be held on September 5 at 7.30 pm.