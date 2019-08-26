World Championship gold will give Sindhu belief to go all the way at Tokyo: Abhinav Bindra

New Delhi: Beijing Olympics champion shooter Abhinav Bindra has lavished praise on P V Sindhu for her historic World Championship gold, saying the "fantastic performance" will give the Indian ace the belief to repeat the feat at 2020 Tokyo Games.

Two-time silver medallist Sindhu became the first Indian to win the World Championships gold by thrashing familiar rival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 21-7 21-7 in one of the most lop-sided finals ever in Basel, Switzerland on Sunday.

"Winning a World championship Gold medal is a fantastic achievement and a great day for Indian Sport. I am sure this will give @Pvsindhu1 intrinsic belief that she can go all the way at Tokyo. Wish her and her entire team the very best!," Bindra wrote on his twitter handle.

Former shuttler Jwala Gutta, who had clinched a bronze at the Birmingham World Championships with women's doubles partner Ashwini Ponnappa in 2011, also congratulated Sindhu and hoped her performance will bring a change in attitude towards sports.

"Hope this medal changes the attitude towards sports in our country and the deserving sportspersons get all the support to achieve this kind of a feat! Thank you @Pvsindhu1 for this! You only proved that with the right kind of support we can conquer the world," Jwala tweeted.

Accolades continued to pour in for Sindhu with India middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari and National chairman of selectors MSK Prasad also congratulating the Hyderabad girl for her historic feat.

"Great achievement for Indian sports and I would like to congratulate her on this special day and we as Indians are proud of her," said Hanuma, who scored 93 in the second innings against the West Indies to play a crucial role in India's 318-run win in the World Championship campaign opener at Antigua.

"I hope she goes onto achieve many more laurels for the country in future," Vihari added. The gold was Sindhu's fifth medal at the World Championships. She won a bronze each in the 2013 and 2014 editions. Sindhu is now the joint highest medal-winner in women's singles in the World Championships history with former Olympic champion Zhang Ning of China, who won a gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze between 2001 and 2007.

B Sai Praneeth also ended a 36-year long wait, becoming the first Indian male shuttler to win a medal at the World Championship. He won a bronze medal, emulating Prakash Padukone who had achieved the feat in 1983. Prasad also saluted the efforts of Sindhu and Praneeth and also lavished praise on national chief coach Pullela Gopichand for his contribution.

"Many many congratulations to PV Sindhu for winning the World Championship. This is a testimony for her hard work, commitment & Skills. Can't ask anything better from her. Whole country is proud of her," he said. "I would also like to appreciate Pullela Gopichand who has been the backbone of Indian Badminton. I personally know him and I have never seen anyone who is as committed as him. Hats off to Sindhu & Sai Praneeth and their Guru Gopichand." Ajay K Singhania, general secretary of BAI, heaped praise on both the shuttler's efforts.

"Sindhu has shown imperious performances as she defeated proven champions on course to her medal," he said. List of other twitter reactions are as follows: R P Singh: "PV Sindhu.. 1st Indian to win BWF World Championships Gold Medal. So proud of you. Congratulations!" Carolina Marín: "Proud of you girl! You're gold! @Pvsindhu1"

Rajyavardhan Rathore: "World Badminton has a new Queen. Congrats @Pvsindhu1! Displaying sheer brilliance,she defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara to clinch the title. May you inspire many more."

Sarbananda Sonowal: "A great moment for Indian sports! Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on winning the #BWFWorldChampionships2019 and scripting history. You have made us all proud." Joshna Chinappa:

"Massive Congratulations to the New World Champion @Pvsindhu1 So Well Deserved #WorldBadmintonChampionships." Deepa Malik: "Congratulations on your gold at the #BWFWorldChampionships @pvsindhu1. Consistently setting new benchmarks, you have taken Indian badminton to a great level. You are continously inspiring the athletes of India with your performances. Wishing you greater heights of success!"

Dipa Karmakar: "Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 what an incredible performance! #BWFWorldChampionships2019." Gautam Gambhir: "Purpose fuels passion. Congratulations to the newly crowned World Champion #PVSindhu. Time and again, you've made us Indians proud! Mohammad Shami: "The Nation's pride - congratulations on the gold PV Sindhu. Keep the Indian flag flying high.@Pvsindhu1."

Shikhar Dhawan: "Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for winning gold at the #BWFWorldChampionships.. Such a proud moment for us."