Sujal, Mohit strike for Children Welfare

Mumbai: Sujal Patil and Mohit Dhakle scored a brace each as Children Welfare, Andheri, defeated Shree Chandulal Nanavati Vinay Mandir, Vile Parle 8-0 in an MSSA boys under-16 Division IV Inter-School football tournament, at the St Francis D’Assisi Football Ground, Borivali here on Monday.
While Sujal Patil and Mohit Dhakle scored a brace, Omkar Kanade, Uman Shaikh, Amaann Sabuwalla and Recky Bhanji pitched in a goal each in Children Welfare's massive 8-0 victory.
Sharon English High School (SEHS), Mulund, outclassed Holy Name High School (HNHS), Colaba 5-1 in the other match of the day.
Kyra Vincent scored the match winner as St Mary's Convent edged out St Thomas Academy 1-0 in the girls under-16 Division II match. The win assured them a place in the knock-out. St Mary’s will face St Anne’s, Fort on August 29 at Cooperage Ground, whereas St Thomas Academy will take on SM Shetty High School.
Results: Boys (U-16): Sharon English High School, Mulund: 5 (M Jadhav, M Kanadia, D Kotak, V Khona, A Kank) bt Holy Name High Schoo, Colabal: 1 (H Pise); Ryan International, Chembur: 1 (H Pherwani) drew with Bombay Cambridge, Andheri: 1 (J Jain); Children Welfare, Andheri: 8 (S Patil 2, M Dhakle 2, U Shaikh, O Kanade, A Sabuwalla, R Bhanji) bt Shree Chandulal Nanavati Vinay Mandir, Vile Parle: 0; Ryan Global School, Lokhandwala: 5 (Aakash Paul 4, Arhaan Motiwala) bt Billabong International School, Malad: 0.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)