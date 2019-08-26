Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag hail PV Sindhu for winning gold

New Delhi: Former Indian batsmen Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag on Sunday congratulated the ace shuttler PV Sindhu for becoming the first Indian to win gold at the BWF World Championships.

"Amazing performance, @Pvsindhu1! Congratulations on becoming the 1st ever Indian to win the BWF World Championships! You have made India proud, yet again.#BWFWorldChampionships2019," Tendulkar tweeted.

"Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. You are an inspiration!" Sehwag tweeted. Sindhu trounced Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the final of the tournament and became the first Indian shuttler to win a gold at the event.