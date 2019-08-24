MDFA Nadkarni Cup football tournament: Customs raid Bank of Baroda

Mumbai: Elite Division champions Mumbai Customs had to work hard for their solitary goal 1-0 win against Bank of Baroda (BoB) in a Group-B league match of the MDFA Nadkarni Cup football tournament, at the Cooperage ground on Friday.

After a barren first session, striker Dhawal Waghela netted the decisive winner in the 49th minute.

Earlier in a Group-A encounter, Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) dominated play but wasted chances galore and paid dearly for their lack of finishing as they suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Century Rayon.

KSA showed plenty of promise and started aggressively but managed just one strike in the first half Allan Dias found the net in the 42nd minute.

Thereafter, KSA created goal-scoring opportunities, but could not convert any of the chances. Century Rayon punished KSA by scoring two goals to snatch a win.

First V. Luikham’s scored with a long shot in the 64th minute and later Sagar Bedekar converted a penalty after a KSA defender handled the ball in the penalty area.

Results

Group-A: Century Rayon: 2 (V Luikham, Sagar Bedekar) bt Karnatak SA: 1 (Allan Dias); Group-B: Mumbai Customs: 1 (Dhawal Waghela) bt Bank of Baroda: 0.

Easy for Somaiya

0Somaiya Sports Academy ‘B’ registered a fluent 3-0 win over BPCL Marketing SC in a Third Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the St. Xavier’s ground, Parel, here on Friday. Strikers Abiraj Singh, Ian Soans and Akash Patil scored a goal each to seal Somaiya’s victory.

Results

Third Div: V R Academy Association: 1 (C Malta) drew with Pro Team FC: 1 (S Anuse); Somaiya Sports Academy ‘B’: 3 (A Singh, I Soans, Akash Patil)) bt BPCL Marketing SC: 0; Life Care Foundation: 3 (Yahya Patrawala 2, Sahi Nathani) bt LIC of India 0; Mangesh Sports Academy: 0 drew with Footie First SC: 0.