Ashlesha Trehan pulls off thriller

Mumbai: Indian Railways’ star player Ashlesha Trehan dropped a game before she beating Thane’s Tejal Kamble 12-10,8-11, 13-11,12-10 to move into women’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the JVPG-3rd Maharashtra State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament which got underway at their premises here on Friday.
In other close encounters, Pune’s Eesha Joshi rallied from 0-2 to overpower Thane’s Jagruti Murbadkar 11-13, 12-14, 13-11,11-8, 11-8 and Mumbai Suburban’s Kheya Shah upset Thane’s Shreya Deshpande 12-10, 12-10,5-11,6-11,11-6.
Junior Ananya Basak, daughter of former national champion Arup Basak, the top seed in the youth girls singles, made short work of Mumbai city’s Krisha Agarwal 11-6,11-6, 11-4 to advance into pre-quarterfinals.
Results
Women’s singles (2nd round): A Trehan (MSD) bt T Kamble (TH) 12-10, 8-11, 13-11, 12-10; M Chiplunkar (MCD) bt S Kolekar (MSD) 11-5, 11-5, 11-8; M Sumer (MCD) bt A Chavan (MSD) 11-9, 13-11,4-11,11-7; D Hulawale (Th) bt S Chondekar (PN) 11-8, 12-10, 11-8; A Basak (MSD) bt I Swar (PN) 11-5,11-8, 11-2; E Joshi (Pun) bt J Murbadkar (Th) 11-13, 12-14, 13-11,11-8, 11-8; A Sinha (MSD) bt K Agarwal (MCD) 11-9,12-10, 11-6; D Chitale (MSD) bt S Joshi (MSD)11-5, 11-7,8-11, 11-3; S Patil (TH) bt R Agarwal (MCD) 11-2,11-9,11-5; M Prabhu (MSD) bt S Kulkartni (SOL) 11-4, 8-11,11-5, 11-6; P Sengupta PN) bt M Narnolia (MSD) 13-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-9; (2) P Sahasrabudhe (PN) bt Saloni Shah (PN) 11-7, 11-7, 11-6; K Shah (MSD) bt S Deshpande (TH) 12-10, 12-10,5-11,6-11,1-6.
Youth girls singles (2nd round): (1) A Basak (MSD) bt R Agarwal (MCD) 11-6, 11-6, 11-4; A Chavan (MSD) bt R Suryavanshi (MCD)( 11-6,11-4,1-11, 12-10; S Patil (TH) bt S Kolekar (MSD) 11-4,11-6,11-9; M Patil (MSD) bt Tia Wagh (YH) 8-11, 11-5, 11-3, 6-11,11-4; Diya Chitale (MSD) bt Tejal Kamble (TH) 11-7, 11-5, 11-9.
