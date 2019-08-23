MSSA: Brooklyn Robinson, Daksh Sojitra shine in DY Patil’s win

Mumbai: DY Patil boys and Daksh Sojitra stamped their authority as they scored a hat trick each and helped their team secure dominating 7-1 victory over Raigad Military School, Jogeshwari in the league stage match of the Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA) Boys Under 16 Div IV Inter-School Football Tournament played at Neville D'souza Football Turf, Bandra here on Thursday.
While Brooklyn and Daksh were clinical in their approach their teammate Aaray Shroff also chipped in with a goal. Dhruv Bariya waged a lone battle but couldn't help Raigad Military School from the 7-1 humiliation at the hands of the DY Patil boys.
In another match, Amin Gagan scored a brace and helped Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan School, Malad secure a 4-0 victory over MVM Education Campus, Andheri. Amin was well supported by his teammates Shlok G and Vishal Dubey who contributed with a goal each in their teams 4-0 rout.
Results
Boys (U-16): D Y Patil International: 7 (Brooklyn Robinson 3, Daksh Sojitra 3, Aaray Shroff) bt Raigad Military School, Jogeshwari (Dhruv Bariya): 1; Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan School, Malad: 4 (Amin Gagan 2, Shlok G, Vishal Dubey) bt MVM Education Campus, Andheri: 0; Dr Antonio Da Silva, Dadar: 2 (Akshay Shetye, Atharva Gheerwar) bt St. Pius X B, Mulund: 0
