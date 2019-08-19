In-form Sanjay Gamre and Chinmay Gawde score convincing victories

Mumbai: Bombay Gymkhana’s Sanjay Gamre and Radio Club’s Chinmay Gawde, both were in good nick and quite comfortably won their respective third round matches of the Islam Gymkhana organised 10th Pro Snooker Classic Tournament – 2019 for markers and played at the Islam Gymkhana billiards room.

Gamre was in complete control and except for a bit of struggle in the second frame he went on defeat Ravi Sawant of Garware Club House by a 3-0 (37-08, 52-50 and 43-04) frame score margin.

In contrast Gawde staved off a spirited challenge from Upendra Ruke of Wodehouse Gymkhana before romping to a hard-fought 3-0 (37-23, 37-24 and 36-23) victory.

In other matches, Bernard James (GSC) also had things much his own way as he stormed past Ramesh Kasare (Khar Gym) 3-0 (49-23, 51-22 and 40-07).

Vishal Yelve (MCA) also progressed to the fourth round after he got the better of Bipin Kapadia (Parsee Gymkhana) 3-1 (15-23, 34-18, 24-13 and 45-13) in another third round encounter.

Results: Third round: Bernard James (GSC) beat Ramesh Kasare (Khar Gym) 3-0 (49-23, 51-22, 40-07); Vishal Yelve (MCA) beat Bipin Kapadia (Parsee Gym) 3-1 (15-23, 34-18, 24-13, 45-13); Chinmay Gawde (Radio Club) beat Upendra Ruke (Wodehouse Gym) 3-0 (37-23, 37-24, 36-23); Sanjay Gamre (Bombay Gym) beat Ravi Sawant (GCH) 3-0 (37-08, 52-50, 43-04).