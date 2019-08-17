World Youth Chess Championship: Praggnanandhaa R to lead Indian charge

Mumbai: World's second youngest grandmaster, Praggnanandhaa R, would be among the participants who are to take part in the World Youth Chess Championship to be held here from October 1 to 13. The tournament, in which 235 overseas players would be seen in action, is scheduled to be held in suburban Powai, it was announced at a press conference on Saturday.

"Sixty two countries have confirmed their participation for the event. United States of America will have the largest contingent for the tournament- 40. Six grandmasters have confirmed their participation," tournament director Ravindra Dongre said. France, UAE, Iran and Norway are among the countries that have confirmed their participation, it was announced. Home country challenge among boys would be led by 14- year-old Praggnanandhaa from Chennai. In the girls' category, Divya Deshmukh from Nagpur will spearhead India's campaign.

The tournament, to be organised under the aegis of the All India Chess Federation, would be held for both boys and girls in U-14, U-16 and U-18 categories. Maharashtra minister Parinay Fuke, chairman of the organising committee, who was present on the occasion, said Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be present at the inaugural ceremony.

- FPJ Sports Desk