Mumbai: Dhirubhai Ambani International (Bandra) overpowered St. Lawrence High School (Borivali) and notched up a 4-0 victory in the quarter-final match of Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA) boys under 16 Div III Inter-School Football tournament, at Neville D’Souza Football Turf, Bandra here on Tuesday.

In an one sided affair, Dhirubhai Ambani dominated the proceedings soon after the kick-off. They held on to the ball and gave little room for their opposition to hav any say in the game. They were paid for their aggressive approach as they struck twice in a span for two minutes . It was Anirudh Fadia drew the right blood, and Arjun Asupani made it 2-0 and minutes befoer the interval, Siddharth Roncon scored his first and the teams third. Siddharth was back in action after the change of ends and rounded up the tally in the 36th minute as they cruised into the last four of the championship. Bombay Scottish High School (Powai) registered a fluent 2-0 win against Parle Tilak Vidyalaya (Vile Parle) in the second quarter-final match. Dhruv Narayan and Soham Khadtare hit the target once in each session.

Results

Boys Div III (QFs):

Dhirubhai Ambani International, Bandra: 4 (Anirudh Fadia, Arjun Asupani, Siddharth Roncon 2) bt St Lawrence High School, Borivali: 0; Bombay Scottish High School, Powai: 2 (Dhruv Narayan, Soham Khadtare) bt Parle Tilak Vidyalay, Vile Parle: 0