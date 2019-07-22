2019 British Open Championship: Shane Lowry wins British Open

Royal Portrush: The weather sent scores way over par, but Shane Lowry was able to battle both the inclement conditions at Royal Portrush and the nerves of closing out his first major championship as he shot a final round score of 72 to win the 2019 British Open Championship by six strokes.

Roared on by huge crowds despite the inclement weather at Royal Portrush, Lowry had a nervy start but crucially holed a tricky putt to avoid dropping two shots at the opening hole. The 32-year-old then streaked further clear with three birdies in four holes between four and eight to move to 18-under.

But two bogeys at eight and nine slowed Lowry's charge towards the Claret Jug and gave his closest challenger Tommy Fleetwood an outside chance with rain hammering down on Northern Ireland's north Atlantic coast.

Fleetwood is two-over for his round after missing a number of key putts to put the pressure on his playing partner.