'2 Din Mein Koot Diye': Lucknow Super Giants Troll Bangladesh After India Win Kanpur Test In 173 overs

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants have posted a hilarious tweet on X to troll Bangladesh after their crushing defeat in the Kanpur Test on Tuesday.

India managed to win by 7 wickets to clinch the series at the Green Park Stadium, despite the final Test losing more than two days of play due to weather conditions in the city. 235 overs were lost to the rain and wet outfield but that didn't deter India from forcing a result out of a game which seemed like it was headed towards a draw.

Hailing India's dominating victory, LSG's social media team posted a tweet titled 'Gangs of Kanpur' with Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin featuring as the main characters in the picture.

How India won Kanpur Test in 2 days

Rohit Sharma led the way with an attacking knock of 23 to signal India's intent with the bat in the first innings which paved the way for their victory in 173 overs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal once again played his natural game, top-scoring in both innings with 72 and 51 while Virat Kohli also got some crucial runs at No.4.

Ashwin leads bowling charge

The bowlers like always, were brilliant in both the games. Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah, India's trump cards, led the attack with 11 wickets each in the series and were ably supported by the every-reliable Ravindra Jadeja and Akash Deep, who was arguably the find of the series for Team India.

Win against all odds

Such was India's domination with the bat on Day 4 that they managed to set the world records for the fastest team 50, 100, 150, 200 and 250 in Test cricket which gave them enough time to bowl out Bangladesh in the third innings on the final day.

Although Bumrah, Ashwin, Jadeja and Akash needed just over a session to finish the game.