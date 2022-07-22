1st ODI: West Indies win toss, elect to bowl against India

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran has won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the first ODI at Queen's Park Oval here on Friday. This is also the first time Queen's Park Oval is hosting an international match after August 2019.

After winning the toss, Pooran said all-rounder Jason Holder misses out due to contracting Covid-19. "Just due to the weather and start time (on bowling first). We will look to use the conditions. Happy to be at my home ground. We spoke about batting through the innings and build partnerships. We will try our best to improve. (Kyle) Mayers is back from injury. Rest are the same from the Bangladesh series."

India captain Shikhar Dhawan said he wanted to bat second due to the sticky nature of the wicket, considering the rain factor looming around. "I am a very cool captain, will hope to keep the energy up. Take good decisions and keep the process strong. The bench strength is complementary with the domestic and IPL cricket."

"This is a great opportunity to showcase talent, show fight, and win the series. Surya, Shreyas, and Samson are all good, even myself. We get support here, from abroad and locals which is good."

Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies: Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Shamrah Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein