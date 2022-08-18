e-Paper Get App

1st ODI: India captain KL Rahul win toss, opts to bowl against Zimbabwe

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
article-image

India captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to field against Zimbabwe in the first One-day International at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

Rahul, who is leading the Indian side, is making a comeback after a two-month break following his surgery and recovery from COVID-19.

Also making a comeback is pacer Deepak Chahar, who is back after a break of five months due to injury.

Playing XI

Zimbabwe Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

India Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Read Also
'KL Rahul is an important player': Shikhar Dhawan on return of India opener for Zimbabwe series
article-image

