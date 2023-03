1st MCA Women’s Cricket League: Kate, Chaudhari & Patekar crack massive centuries

Rajwadi CC’s opener Kshama Patekar scored an unbeaten 161 runs (73-balls, 25x4s, 4x6s) on the opening day of the 1st MCA Women’s Cricket League, and played at the Cross Maidan on Wednesday. |

Mumbai: Fort Youngsters opening batswomen Janhvi Kate unbeaten 185 runs (70-balls, 35x4s,4x6s), Riya Chaudhari unbeaten 111 runs (53-balls, 18x4s) and Rajwadi CC’s opener Kshama Patekar unbeaten 161 runs (73-balls, 25x4s, 4x6s) stole the thunder on the opening day of the 1st MCA Women’s Cricket League, and played at the Cross Maidan on Wednesday.

The Fort Youngsters proved too strong for Mandavi Muslims CC and charged to a 194 runs win. Rajwadi CC packed too much power against Prabhu Jolly Young Cricketers and romped to a massive 251 runs victory.

In low-scoring matches, Glorious CC defeated Dr. D.Y. Patil SA by a comfortable 10 wickets and S.K.P. Athletics Club scored a 9-wicket win against Shree Matunga Gujarati Seva Mandal.

Brief scores: Shree Matunga Gujarati Seva Mandal 57 runs all out, 14.1 overs ( (Ketaki Sunil Patil 14; Manjusha Jadhav 4/16, Dnyani Shelatkar 3/10, Venora D’Souza 1/7) lost to S.K.P. Athletics Club 58 runs for 1 wicket, 6.5 overs ((Venora D’Souza 17*, Pooja Kalidas Gend 17*; Tanvi Thakur 1/26). Result: S.K.P. Athletics Club won by 9 wickets.

Dr D.Y. Patil Sports Academy 83 runs all out, 19.5 overs (Priya Mehta 19, Khushi Thakkar 12; Prisha Deorukhkar 2/15, Janhavi Nigade 2/22, Disha Chandak 1/13) lost to Glorious CC 84 for no loss, 9.2 overs (Sadhvi Sanjay 34*, Ira Jadhav 29*). Result: Glorious CC won by 10 wickets.

National CC 109 runs for 4 wickets, 20.0 overs (Gauri Kadam 36, Aditi Makwana 23, Sakshi Bongarde 15; Juili Bhekare 1/6, Lakshmi Choudhary 1/18, Unnati Gharat 1/28) lost to Sporting Union Club 110 runs for 2 wickets, 13.5 overs (Rishita Chaugule 48, Juili Bhekare 22; Poorva Kende 1/19). Result: Sporting Union Club won by 8 wickets.

Sainath Sports Club 128 runs for 8 wickets, 20 overs (Aroshi Tamse 34; Roshni Singh 3/29) beat United Cricketers 69 runs all out, 16.0 overs. Result: Sainath SC won by 59 runs.

Mumbai Police Gymkhana 82 runs for 4 wickets, 20 overs (Kamya Deasai 40, Preeti Chaudhari 17; Sakshi Gawade 1/14, Vedika Joshi 1/22, Soumya Singh 1/10) lost to J. Bhatia Sports Club 83 runs for 3 wickets, 13 overs (Radhika Thakkar 40, Soumya Singh 19; Komal Jadhav 2/8, Bhavna Suthar 1/11). Result: J. Bhatia Sports Club won by 7 wickets

Fort Youngsters 313 for no loss, 20 overs (Janhvi Kate 185* (70-balls , 35x4s, 4x6s), Riya Chaudhari 111* (53-balls, 18x4s) beat Mandavi Muslim SC 19 all out, 12.3 overs (Batul Pereira 3/1, Himaja Patil 3/6). Result: Fort Youngsters won by 194 runs.

Rajwadi CC 326 runs for 2 wickets, 20 overs (Kshama Patekar 161* (73-balls, 25x4s, 4x6s), Vrushali Bhagat 52 (27-balls, 9x4s,1x6s), Niviya Ambre 40, Riddhi Singh 21*; Rajshree Shah 2/67) beat Prabhu Jolly Young Cricketers 75 runs for 8 wickets, 20 overs (Akanksha Mishra 31, Rutuja Wandhe 10; Niviya Ambre 4/0, Tanvi Parab 2/10). Result: Rajwadi CC won by 251 runs.