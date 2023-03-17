1st MCA Women’s Cricket League: Captain Bhagat leads Rajawadi to huge win

Rajawadi CC captain and opening bat Vrushali Bhagat scored 103 runs in the team’s 170-run win against K.R.P. Cricket Club in a Group-F second round match of the 1st MCA Women’s Cricket League, played at the Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana ground. |

Mumbai: Leading by example Rajawadi CC captain and opening bat Vrushali Bhagat hammered a 37-ball 103 runs and steered her team to a thumping 170-run win against K.R.P. Cricket Club in a Group-F second round match of the 1st MCA Women’s Cricket League, played at the Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana ground, on Wednesday.

Rajawadi CC after being asked to bat first completely dominated the rival bowling attack. Openers Bhagat who smashed 17 boundaries and four sixes and Kshama Patekar 39-ball 59 runs, were associated in a first wicket partnership of 151 runs in 10.3 overs which laid the foundation for Rajawadi to pile up a massive total of 267 for 3 wickets from 20 overs. Dhanashree Waghmare 42 runs and Mansi Bodke unbeaten 39 runs further propped the innings.

In reply, K.R.P. CC could only manage to score 97 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs and lost the match. Najuka Davane 16 runs and Riya Vanjale 15 runs the only two batters who got some runs on the board while Rajawadi’s Tanvi Parab took 2 wickets for 8 runs.

In Group-B matches, P.J. Hindu Gymkhana who scored 129 for 8 wickets in 20 overs did well to bowl out Sports Promotion Group Mumbai for 72 runs in 17 overs and clinch a 57-run victory. Earlier, Palghar Dahanu Taluka SA defeated Navroz Cricket Club by 8 wickets in a low scoring match. Palghar Dahanu Taluka dismissed Navroz CC cheaply for 39 runs in 14.2 overs with Yayati Gawad taking 5 wickets for 10 runs. Palghar Dahanu Taluka easily scored 40 for 2 wickets in 4.5 overs.

In a Group-M encounter, Sportsfield Cricket Club romped to a convincing 10-wicket win against Vijay Cricket Club. The bowling efforts of Drushti Rane 3 for 10 runs and Reshma Nayak 2 for 8 runs restricted Vijay CC to 63 for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Kavita Singh was the top-scorer with 23 runs. In response, Sportsfield CC chased the winning target making 64 for no loss in 8 overs to complete the win.

Brief scores: Navroz Cricket Club 39 all out, 14.2 overs (Yayati Gawad 5/10) lost to Palghar Dahanu Taluka SA 40 for 2, 4.5 overs (Sharvi Save 19*). Result: Palghar Dahanu Taluka SA won by 8 wickets.

Vijay Cricket Club 63 for 9, 20 overs (Kavita Singh 23, Drushti Rane 3/10, Reshma Nayak 2/8) lost to Sportsfield Cricket Club 64 for no loss, 8 overs (Sara Samant 28, Krithika Krishnakumar 25). Result: Sportsfield CC won by 10 wickets

J. Bhatia Sports Club 129 for 3, 20 overs (Vedika Joshi 43, Radhika Thakkar 42, Vaishnavi Desai 25) tied with Dahisar Sports Club 129 for 8, 20 overs (Tanvi Gawade 53; Vaishnavi Desai 2/15, Prachi Pandit 2/31, Priti Yadav 2/26). Result: Match Tied

P.J. Hindu Gymkhana 129 for 8, 20 overs (Aarchi Yadav 58*; Vidisha Naik 3/25) beat Sports Promotion Group Mumbai 72 all out, 17 overs. Result: Hindu Gymkhana won by 57 runs.

Rajawadi Cricket Club 267 for 3, 20 overs (Vrushali Bhagat 103 (37-balls, 17x4,4x6), Kshama Patekar 59 (39-balls, 9x4,1x6, Dhanashree Waghmare 42 (28-balls, 5x4), Mansi Bodke 39* (17-balls, 6x4, 1x6) beat K.R.P. Cricket Club 97 for 7, 20 overs (Najuka Davane 16, Riya Vanjale 15; Tanvi Parab 2/8). Result: Rajawadi CC won by 170 runs.