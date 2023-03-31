1st MCA Women’s Cricket League: Bowlers Neelakshi, Vedhasi shine in Sports Promotion big victory

Left-arm medium pacer Vedhasi Patil picked 4 wickets for just 8 runs. |

Mumbai, March 30: Sports Promotion Group bowlers were a determined lot and confidently rose to the challenge to defend a low target. They picked up crucial wickets to snatch a tight 5-run win against Navaroz Cricket Club in a third round Group-B match of the 1st MCA Women’s Cricket League, played at the MCA BKC ground on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, Sports Promotion’s innings was restricted to a meager 115 runs for four wickets from their stipulated 20 overs. The top run scorer was opener Rashi Trivedi who made 25 runs, while Navaroz CC’s medium pacer Ruhee Pandekar took 2 wickets for 22 runs.

Later, a tremendous collective performance from the Sports Promotion bowlers triggered the collapse of the Navaroz batting which finished five runs short, as they were dismissed for 110 runs in 20 overs. Medium pacers Aarnavi Krishnan (3/21), Janhavi Murthy (2/15) and Vidisha Naik (2/21) and left-spinner Ruksha Patel (2/27) were responsible to ensure Sports Promotion clinched a narrow victory.

In a totally one-sided encounter, Dashing Sports Club inspired by the mesmerizing bowling spells from off-spinner Neelakshi Talati who claimed 5 wickets without conceding a run and left-arm medium pacer Vedhasi Patil who picked 4 wickets for just 8 runs defeated Vijay Cricket Club by 10 wickets.

Batting first, Vijay CC were bowled out for a measly 25 runs and Dashing SC quickly scored 29 runs without losing a wicket to complete the win.

Meanwhile, in an interesting match, Sporting Union Club prevailed over Shivaji Park Youngsters SC by a comfortable 40 runs. Sporting Union Club scored 135 for 7 wickets in 20 overs. Juili Bhekare 30 runs, Vaibhavi Jadhav 24 runs and Rishita Chaugule 20 runs contributed to the total, while Shivaji Park bowler Manasvi Ajgaonkar claimed 4 wickets for 26 runs. Later, Shivaji Park Youngsters SC were bundled out for 95 runs in 20 overs. Vaidai Tanavade 34 top-scored with 34 runs while Riya Patel took 2 wickets for 8 runs to help Sporting Union finishing on a winning note.

In other matches, Regal CC defeated Indian Dynamite CC by a close 11 runs, Bharat CC registered a thumping 137-run win against B.V. Kamath Memorial CC and Prime Group CC romped to a fluent 8-wicket win against Apollo CC.

Brief scores: Vijay CC 25 all out, 8.2 overs (Neelakshi Talati 5/0, Vedhasi Patil 4/8) lost to Dashing SC 29 for no loss, 3.6 overs. Result: Dashing SC won by 10 wickets.

Sporting Union Club 135 for 7, 20 overs ((Juili Bhekare 30, Vaibhavi Jadhav 24, Rishita Chaugule 20; Manasvi Ajgaonkar 4/26) beat Shivaji Park Youngsters SC 95 all out, 20 overs (Vaidai Tanavade 3; Riya Patel 2/8). Result: Sporting Union Club won by 40 runs.

Regal CC 105 for 8, 20 overs (Janvi Nandrajog 22; Priyadarshini Singh 2/7, Mugdha Manesh Parte 2/18) beat Indian Dynamite CC 94 all out, 18.4 overs (Jetsun Chee 26; Gauri Manjarekar 3/13, Savita Pal 3/18). Result: Regal CC won by 11 runs.

Bharat CC 220 for 2, 20 overs (Sulakshana Naik 81, Diksha Manjrekar 37) beat B.V. Kamath Memorial CC 83 for 7, 20 ((Chaitali Gurav 32; Mansi Kedar 2/9). Result: Bharat CC won by 137 runs.

Apollo CC 75 for 9, 20 overs (Aarti Yadav 3/11, Purti Jain 3/17) lost to Prime Group CC 76 for 2, 12 overs (Gauri Bajiraj 39). Result: Prime Group CC won by 8 wickets.

Sporting Club Committee Thane 85 for 5, 20 overs lost to Payyade Sports Club 86 for 1, 9.4 overs (Ayushi Singh 34*, Hurley Gala 22). Result: Payyade Sports Club won by 9 wickets.

Dombivili CC 79 for 7 wickets, 20 overs (Sanika Khairnar 23, Rhehi Rane 21) lost to Sportsfield CC 83 for 3, 8.1 overs (Shaheen Razak 68*; Sanika Khairnar). Result: Sportsfield CC won by 7 wickets.

Sports Promotion Group 115 for 4, 20 overs (Rashi Trivedi 25; Ruhee Pandekar 2/22) beat Navroz CC 110 all out, 20 overs (Prena More 26; Aarnavi Krishnan 3/21, Janhavi Murthy 2/15, Vidisha Naik 2/21, Ruksha Patel 2/27). Result: Sports Promotion Group won by 5 runs.