1st MCA Women Cricket League starts today

Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association in its sustained endeavour to promote and encourage women cricketers will be organizing the 1st MCA Women’s League 2022-2023, which will commence on the occasion of ‘Women’s Day’, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. MCA is the first association in the country to conduct a cricket league for women cricketers at club level.

An overwhelming number of approximately 780 cricketers representing 52 teams will be participating in this inaugural edition of this tournament.

MCA Women’s League 2022-2023The 52 teams have been divided into 13 groups of 4 teams each and the initial rounds would be played on a league basis. A total of 26 matches would be played on every match day during the initial three rounds. The top teams from each group, and three of the best second placed teams, depending on points and net run-rate, would qualify for the pre-quarter-finals on 29th March.

The quarter-finals and semi-finals will be played on 5th April and the final is scheduled to be held on 12th April.

Former Indian women cricketer Sulakshana Naik has consented to be the Chief Guest and Indian cricketer Jemima Rodrigues will be Guest of Honour at the opening ceremony at the Karnatak Sporting Association ground, Cross Maidan on Wednesday morning at 8.30 am.