 1983 World Cup Winner & TMC Kirti Azad's Wife Poonam Passes Away; West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Pays Condolences
Poonam Jha Azad was also a politician who was a leader in the Aam Aadmi Party before switching to the Congress in 2017.

Rohan SenUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 03:22 PM IST
Former India cricketer Kirti Azad's wife Poonam Jha breathed her last on Monday, the 1983 World Cup winner informed on his X account in the afternoon.

Poonam Jha Azad died after a prolonged illness.

"My wife, Poonam no more. Left for her heavenly aboard at 12:40 PM. Thank you all for your good wishes," Kirti Azad tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of Poonam, whom she had known for a long time. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi also commented on Kirti's post.

"Saddened to know that Poonam Jha Azad, wife of our MP & World Cup-winner cricketer Kirti Azad, has breathed her last.

"I have known Poonam for a long time. I also knew that she was critically ill for the last few years. Kirti & other family members tried their best & were always beside her in her last fight. My sincere condolences to Kirti & other family members. May her soul rest in peace," Banerjee tweeted.

Who was Poonam Jha Azad?

Poonam was also a politician who was a leader in the Aam Aadmi Party before switching to the Congress in 2017. Two years later, her husband Kirti also joined the INC before moving to the Trinamool Congress in 2021 after he met with TMC chief Banerjee in Delhi.

Kirti belongs to the family of Indian freedom fighter and politician Bhagwat Jha Azad. The all-rounder played as 7 Tests and 25 ODIs for India from 1981 to 1986.

Kirti and Poonam have two sons - Suryavardhan and Soumyavardhan. Surya has played for Delhi at the Under-17, U-19 and U-22 levels while Soumya played for Delhi U-15 & U-17.

