157.3kmph: GT's Lockie Ferguson bowls fastest delivery of IPL history against RR in final

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 08:51 PM IST
article-image
GT pacer Lockie Ferguson (R) bowls during the IPL 2022 final against RR | Pic: BCCI-IPL

Gujarat Titans’ (GT) pacer Lockie Ferguson sent down the fastest delivery in the Indian Premier League history during the IPL 2022 final against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The New Zealand speedster bowled a delivery at 157.3kmph.

Earlier, former Australian pacer Shaun Tait held the record for the fastest delivery in the IPL. He had clocked a similar speed—157.3kmph.

SRH pacer Usman Malik had bowled the fastest delivery of the IPL 2022 earlier in the tournament.

article-image

