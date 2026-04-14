 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reportedly In Advanced Selection Talks For Team India Debut During Ireland Series
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15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reportedly In Advanced Selection Talks For Team India Debut During Ireland Series

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is emerging as one of the biggest stories of the Indian Premier League 2026, with reports suggesting he is on the verge of a breakthrough. His explosive batting form has reportedly caught selectors’ attention, placing him in contention for India’s T20I series against Ireland in June 2026 and a potential fast-tracked international debut.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, April 14, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
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Indian cricket’s next big story may already be unfolding in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, where 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is reportedly on the verge of a historic breakthrough at the international level.

According to recent reports, Sooryavanshi’s explosive form in the IPL has placed him firmly on the selectors’ radar for India’s upcoming T20I series against Ireland in June 2026. The young left-hander, who has been one of the standout performers of the season, is now being seriously considered for a fast-tracked India debut.

Sooryavanshi’s rise has been nothing short of extraordinary. From record-breaking knocks in domestic cricket to dominating IPL attacks with fearless batting, he has quickly become one of the most talked-about prospects in Indian cricket. His ability to take on elite international bowlers without hesitation has impressed both fans and selectors alike.

The Ireland series, scheduled for June 2026, is part of India’s packed T20I calendar following the IPL season, offering opportunities for fresh faces to be tested at the international level.

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