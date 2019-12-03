13th South Asian Championships: Indians in semis

Kathmandu: The 13th South Asian Championships begin in Kathmandu-Pokhara, Nepal, Kho-Kho matches are underway in Kathmandu. The matches, starting with the Super League, are in the final stage and the semifinal matches will be held tomorrow.

India defeated Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh to qualify for the semifinals, and captain Balasaheb Pocarde said that he was on his way to another gold medal in a row.

In today's Super League men's match, India celebrated a brilliant 12 point victory over Nepal by 17-05. In this match, Deepak Madhav of India played a game for three minutes and thirty seconds in defense and took three wickets in attack,

Tapan Pal defended for three minute and he took two wickets in attack, Sagar Poddar and Akshay Ganpule contributed each three wickets. Nepal's Buddha Kumar Thapa and Milan Rai played well. But they couldn't save their team from the big bang.

In the women's Super League match, India celebrated a big victory by 08 points to Nepal in an 11-03 win. In the first innings of India, Mukesh defended for three minutes ten seconds and then Priyanka Bhopi took the whole responsibility on her shoulders & defended for an unbeaten five minutes and fifty seconds.

In the second innings, Apeksha Sutar defended for three minutes & striking out one player in the attack, after that, Krishna Yadav defended for two minutes forty seconds, Aishwarya Sawant defended for three minutes and twenty seconds.

In this match, captain Nasreen set a big win for India by dismissing four players. In this match, Pournima Sakpal, Sasmita Sharma and Kajal Bhor each added two wickets each.

The defeated Nepal's Anjali Thapa defended for two minutes ten seconds and one minute forty seconds while defending. B. K Deepa defended for a minute and twenty seconds & she took two wickets in the attack.

In the men's second match, Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by 06 points in 13-07 match, while in the women's match, Bangladesh won by a score of 14-09 over Sri Lanka by five points.