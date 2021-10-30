e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 1,130 new cases, 26 deaths, 2,148 recoveries
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 05:10 PM IST

13-year-old Tajamul Islam creates history, wins second gold in World Kickboxing championship

Tajamul Islam, resident of Bandipora in Kashmir, won her second gold medal in the World Kickboxing championship
FPJ Web Desk
Tajamul Islam | Photo: Twitter

Tajamul Islam | Photo: Twitter

Advertisement

13-year-old Tajamul Islam created history by clinching the gold medal in World Kickboxing Championship. This is the second time that the girl from Kashmir has achieved the feat.

The championship was held in Egypt’s Cairo. Before this, she had won the title in 2016. A resident of Bandipora district in Kashmir, Tajamul Islam has been practicing the sport of kickboxing since she was 6 years old.

Islam also shared her achievement in a Twitter post on Thursday.

Following her win, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated her on the achievement.

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 05:10 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal