13-year-old Tajamul Islam creates history, wins second gold in World Kickboxing championship

13-year-old Tajamul Islam created history by clinching the gold medal in World Kickboxing Championship. This is the second time that the girl from Kashmir has achieved the feat.

The championship was held in Egypt’s Cairo. Before this, she had won the title in 2016. A resident of Bandipora district in Kashmir, Tajamul Islam has been practicing the sport of kickboxing since she was 6 years old.

Islam also shared her achievement in a Twitter post on Thursday.

It was really a proud moment for me when i gold gold again in world kickboxing championship in cairo egypt 🇪🇬 2021 now i am 2Times world kickboxing champion pic.twitter.com/m13AaU6hNC — Tajamul islam (@Tajamulislam321) October 28, 2021

Following her win, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated her on the achievement.

Many congratulations to Tajamul Islam of Bandipora for scripting history in Cairo Egypt by winning the Gold medal at the World Kickboxing Championship 2021. Our young kickboxing champion has done exceptionally well over the years. pic.twitter.com/8dG5NCYKOq — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) October 28, 2021

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 05:10 PM IST