'12 Years Of Test Cricket Today': Virat Kohli Cherishing His Journey

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Test captain Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram handle and celebrated his 12-year anniversary in the whites for India. The right-handed batter posted a caption, stating, '12 years in Test cricket today. Forever grateful." to mark the milestone. It indeed is a significant milestone for Kohli, who considers Test cricket as the best format.

The 34-year-old made his first appearance in Test cricket in 2011 against the West Indies at Kingston, but managed only 15 runs in the two innings. Captaincy fell into his lap three years ago when MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket. Over the next few years, Kohli took the Test team to the number one position and became the first Indian captain to lead the country to a series victory in Australia.

He also became the first Asian captain to achieve the feat. As a batsman, Kohli became the nucleus of India's middle-order alongside Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. In 109 Tests so far, the Delhi-born cricketer has accumulated 8479 runs with 28 hundreds and a best of 254 that came against South Africa in 2019.

Virat Kohli unlikely to play in the limited-overs leg of the upcoming West Indies tour:

The five T20Is and three ODIs that will be played in the West Indies next month are unlikely to feature the former Indian captain because the fringe players are anticipated to get a chance. The two-Test series in the Caribbean, which also marks the start of India's new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, is where Kohli is most likely to make an appearance.

India just suffered a significant 209-run defeat to Australia in the World Test Championship final at the Kennington Oval. Despite into the game with high hopes, Kohli only managed to score 14 and 44 in the contest.

While Mitchell Starc gave Kohli a nearly unplayable delivery in the first innings, some commentators questioned his shot choice in the second. The former captain will be keen to get some runs under his belt in the Caribbean.