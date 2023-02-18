11th Insurance Shield T20: Sharma cracks solid unbeaten 112 runs

Mumbai: Opening batsman Suraj Sharma was in solid cracking form and carried his bat through scoring an unbeaten century 112 runs from 67 balls and power Group Satellite CC to a thumping 103 run victory against Larsen & Toubro SC in a second round Group-C Plate Division match of the 11th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament, organised by Oriental Insurance Company under the aegis of MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association), and played at the Youths Own Union ground, Cross Maidan on Friday.

Group Satellite deciding to bat first amassed a mammoth total of 194 for 3 wickets from their quota of 20 overs. Besides Sharma’s solid innings Azhas Ansari contributed a 43-ball 45 runs to total. Jatin Sethi was the only successful L&T bowler. In reply L&T batters failed miserably and were dismissed for a paltry 91 runs in 16.5 overs. Nishadh Mutalik was the lone L&T batsman to make 26 runs. Group Satellite bowlers Shameet Shetty 4 for 15 and Deepak Gaikwad 2 for 18 did the damage.

Meanwhile, in an interesting match, MTNL, Mumbai defeated BEST Arts & Sports Club by a narrow 11 runs.

Batting first MTNL reached a total of 143 for 5 wickets in 20 overs. Ketan Dhatarker 32 runs and Sunil Raut 25 runs were MTNL’s leading run scorers, while Amit Singh 2 for 20 and Susheel Asangi 2 for 25 picked the wickets.

Chasing a modest target, BEST started positively, but a middle order slump saw them fall short as they could only manage to score 132 for 6 wickets from their 20 overs. Top-order batters Ketan Dhatarker 32 runs and Sunil Raut 25 runs kept them in the hunt before Amit Singh 2 for 20 and Susheel Asangi 2 for 25 grabbed crucial wickets to help MTNL secure the win.

In other matches, Mazagon Docks SC romped to a fluent 5-wicket win against Bhavishya Nidhi CC and United Patni CC defeated General Insurance Company by a convincing 7 wickets.

Brief scores: MTNL, Mumbai 143 for 5 wickets, 20 overs (Ajay Dravinda 60, Santosh Bhatkar 35; Kiran Khanvilkar 2 for 29) beat BEST Arts & Sports Club 132 for 6 wickets, 20 overs (Ketan Dhatarker 32, Sunil Raut 25; Amit Singh 2 for 20, Susheel Asangi 2 for 25). Result: MTNL won by 11 runs.

General Insurance Company 106 for 8 wickets, 20 overs (Anant Srivastva 35, Kunal Kumar 28; Parth Chandan 2 for 6, Omar Patni 2 for 29) lost to United Patni CC 108 for 3 wickets 12.5 overs (Imtiyaz Ahmed 53*, Harshvardhan Panday 24*; Anurag Rawool 2 for 17). Result: United Patni CC won by 7 wickets.

Group Satellite CC 194 for 3 wickets, 20 overs (Suraj Sharma 112 (67 balls), Azhar Ansari 45; Jatin Sethi 2 for 28) beat Larsen & Toubro SC 91 all out, 16.5 overs (Nishadh Mutalik 26; Shameet Shetty 4 for 15, Deepak Gaikwad 2 for 18). Result: Group Satellite won by 1-3 runs.

Bhavishya Nidhi CC 89 all out, 18.3 overs (Raj Ved 28*; Akshay Dube Santosh Pawaskar Mehul Parmar) lost to Mazagon Docks SC 92 for 5 wickets, 14 overs (Kayton Mendes 26*, Abhinav Varma 21; Ulhas Chorge 3 for 17). Result: Mazagon Docks won by 5 wickets.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)