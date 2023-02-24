11th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament: Waghela century powers HPCL win

Mumbai: HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited) SC defeated hosts Oriental Insurance CC by 45-runs in a second round Group-B Elite Division match of the 11th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament, organised by Oriental Insurance Company under the aegis of MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association), and played at the Western Railway ground, Cross Maidan on Thursday.

In reply, Oriental Insurance failed to score runs at a quick pace and only managed to reach a total of 129 runs for 4 wickets. Middle order batters Sudhir T. 56 runs, Harsh Tandel 26 runs and Daaros Dabre unbeaten 24 runs got runs on the board, while Zaid Patankar 2 for 11 runs was the only successful HPCL bowler.

In a closely fought Group-C match, Automotive CC snatched a narrow 6-run victory against Mumbai Police Gymkhana at the Youths Own Union ground. In a low-scoring contest, Automotive CC could only muster to score 120 runs all out in 18.2 overs. But they fought back strongly and restricted Mumbai Police Gymkhana to 114 for 7 wickets in 20 overs to win the match.

Meanwhile, Chowgule CC comfortably defeated Union Bank of India by a 50-run margin and Vihang Enterprises CC overcame Dharamji Morarji CC by romping to a 20-run victory.

Brief scores: Chowgule CC 191 for 5 wickets, 20 overs (Aadesh Karangutkar 72, Shreyas Phatak 53, Neil Naryekar 45; Gourav Singh 2 for 27) beat Union Bank of India 141 for 9 wickets, 20 overs (Chittaranjan Prabhu 36*, Aryan Desai 25, Akash Singh 24; Shubhanshu Singh 2 for 17, Shreyas Phatak 2 for 21). Result: Chowgule CC won by 50 runs.

Automotive CC 120 all out 18.2 overs (Jayshal Wadiyal 52 (39-balls, 2x4s,5x6s); Atul More 3 for 20, Ajinkya Deshmukh 3 for 21, KailasKolekar 2 for 11) beat Mumbai Police Gymkhana 114 for 7 wickets, 20 overs (Mansingh Chavan 34* (36-balls), Pradnesh Lad 24 (19b); Aditya Rane 3 for 27). Result: Automotive CC won by 6 runs.

Vihang Enterprises CC 181 for 4 wickets, 20 overs (Rahul D. 49, Yuwang M. 48, Badal S. 35; Shoeb Khan 2 for 30) beat Dharamji Morarji CC 160 for 7 wickets, 20 overs (Rahul B. 87; Sandeep Yadav 3 for 15, Mazid K. 2 for 18). Result: Vihang Enterprises CC won by 20 runs.

