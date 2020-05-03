'11+2=13': Iker Casillas' reminds Gerard Pique of Madrid's Champions League title

11 years ago, on May 2, Pep Guardiola's Barcelona wreaked havoc at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid with a 2-6 victory in La Liga.
Remembering the stunning victory, defender Gerard Pique, who himself grabbed a goal, took to Twitter to post about the stunning victory.
"11 years," Pique wrote on Twitter posting a video of his goal in the El Clasico.
But Iker Casillas, Madrid's goalkeeper in that match, had an epic reply to Pique.
"11+2+13," wrote Casillas, which is a clear reminder to Pique about the number of Champions League titles the Los Blancos have won. A record set by the the Spanish giant.
Regarded as Madrid and Spain's legendary goalkeeper, Casillas has won three UEFA medals. Meanwhile, Pique has won four, one with his boyhood club Manchester United and three with Barcelona.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)