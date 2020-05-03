'11+2=13': Iker Casillas' reminds Gerard Pique of Madrid's Champions League title

11 years ago, on May 2, Pep Guardiola's Barcelona wreaked havoc at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid with a 2-6 victory in La Liga.

Remembering the stunning victory, defender Gerard Pique, who himself grabbed a goal, took to Twitter to post about the stunning victory.

"11 years," Pique wrote on Twitter posting a video of his goal in the El Clasico.