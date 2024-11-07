 $100k Challenge! Olympic Gold Medallist Noah Lyles Competes With IShowSpeed In 50m Race; Video
Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
IShowSpeed and Noah Lyles. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles competed with American Youtuber and online streamer IShowSpeed in a sprint race for a bet of $100k as a video of the same emerged on social media. Lyles emerged victorious, but IShowSpeed wasn't far behind as he competed tooth and nail beat the champion sprinter.

article-image

Lyles, the American sprinter, made the headlines during the Paris Olympics earlier this year as he bagged gold in the 100m race. The youngster was dubbed as the fastest man in the world after bagging the top prize as he achieved the feat in 9.784, 0.005 seconds earlier than Jamaica Kishane Thompson.

"It's the one I wanted" - Noah Lyles

Reacting to his gold medal win, Lyles said he had always wanted to prove he could stand out among the best. He stated, as quoted by India Today.

"It's the one I wanted. It is a hard battle, it is the amazing opponents. Everybody came prepared for the fight and I wanted to prove that I am the man among all of them, I am the wolf amongst wolves."

Lyles also shared an inspirational tweet, which stated:

"I have Asthma, allergies, dyslexia, ADD, anxiety, and Depression. But I will tell you that what you have does not define what you can become. Why Not You!"

