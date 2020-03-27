100 families in Pune to benefit from MS Dhoni's donation amid lockdown due to coronavirus

While the whole nation is under lockdown due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, India's former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni donated Rs 1 lakh on Thursday, 26 March to help 100 families in Pune.

Mukul Madhav Foundation, a public charitable trust in Pune, received Dhoni's donation through a crowdfunding website called Ketto.

The charitable trust will use the funds to provide relief kits to the daily-wage workers for 14 days during the lockdown.

Not only Dhoni, but many other sportspersons in India and the world are engaging in donations to help combat the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed over 24,000 lives worldwide.

Those donations are used to buy medical supplies, necessary items like masks and suits to prevent the spread of the virus.