You can't be both, selfish and happy

It is said that selfishness is the greatest curse for humans. But nobody really knows the cure to get over this curse. We all have some amount of selfishness within us, but the problem is that once it is there, it grows quickly to enormous proportions. And hence, we must have this truth deeply etched in our mind that selfishness is the start of major trouble. So those who have not learnt the art of giving and forgiving cannot have inner peace, nor can they live in harmony with others. Similarly, those who just want to collect more and more and give less and less, they are the miserly people who bring misery and misfortune to many. Such people are a curse for society and they are the one’s responsible for widespread misconduct, misrule and many kinds of mischief. On the other hand there are people who are kind, considerate, loving and merciful, who care for the well-being of others more than they care for themselves. Such people try their best to bring peace to others. They avoid, as best as they can, causing any inconvenience, discomfort or pain to others and make efforts to make the world a better and happy place to live in. Such souls are world-benefactors as they make sacrifices for the sake of others and learn the art of giving and forgiving.

We all have read and heard about the great sacrifices made by our forefathers who sacrificed their lives for the political freedom of our country. Brave young men like Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru laid down their lives smilingly and proudly, for the sake of their countrymen. Unfortunately, we don’t see such a spirit of sacrifice in today’s youth because no one is really prepared to make self-sacrifice for the country even though everyone talks about it a lot. That’s the reason the world we are living in today has become a land of suffering. Man has developed negative tendencies of greed, anger, jealousy, violence, ego and sex-lust because of selfishness. Can we not make a sacrifice of these thorns and thistles to save the world from further degradation and from proceeding towards doom? Life after life man has been selfish. But now enough is enough. Let man now finally decide which course he wants to take — the path of selfishness or of sacrifice.

The writer is a spiritual educator and columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com