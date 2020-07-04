What is Chaturmas? Here is all you need to know

Chaturmas is a holy period of four months - Shravan, Bhadrapada, Ashwin and Kartik - in the Hindu calendar. It begins with Devshayani Ekadashi (Ashadhi Ekadashi) and culminates with Prabodhani Ekadashi. This year, Chaturmas began on July 1 and will end on November 25. It is the time for devotion, penance and spiritual practices. However, auspicious ceremonies like marriage and other celebrations are not considered ideal during these months. Chaturmas has significance for Jains and Buddhists as well.

What is the significance of Chaturmas?

The four months mark Lord Vishnu divine sleep which ends on Prabodhini Ekadashi also known as Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

According to Bhavishyottara Purana, there was drought from three years in King Mandhata’s kingdom. He was unable to find a solution to please the rain gods. Sage Angiras advised him to observe the vrata (vow) of Devshayani Ekadashi, and by doing so he pleased Lord Vishnu and it rained in the kingdom.

As per the Vishnu Puran, in these four months, Lord Vishnu stays in Sutal Lok and gives darshan to Bali Maharaj. Bali Maharaj had asked Lord Vishnu to "always give him darshan and stay with him" after he was asked for a wish from the Lord.

During the Chaturmas, the Jain monks practice Varshayog. The monks perform austerities like fasting, maun vrat etc. It is believed that Gautam Buddha gave his first sermon at Sarnath on the day of Guru Purnima and imparting his lessons during these months.

Meanwhile, those observing Chaturmas usually do not consume jaggery, milk products, spicy food, leafy vegetables, paan, supari and meat. Alcohol and tobacco consumption are also strictly prohibited during these months.