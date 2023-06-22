WATCH: Abhishek Of 27-feet Lord Hanuman Statue At Hariharapura In Karnataka Will Fill Your Day With Bliss | Instagram

Jai Shri Ram! Jai Hanuman! Get lucky and blessed by the divine today by watching this video capturing the grand abhishek of Anjaneya or Bajrangbali. The footage will virtually transport you to Karnataka's magnificent Hanuman statue which runs about 27 feet long and is located in the state's Hariharapura area.

WATCH VIDEO

The ritual shows temple priests performing the holy shower of Lord Hanuman. Milk and turmeric water along with other essentials are used to carry out the ritual and give a mesmerising view for devotees. As the water flows through his head and face, and travels downwards to his feet, people would be pleased to witness the seva and attract blessings from the auspicious moment.

While watching the abhishek of Lord Hanuman, you may recite the Hanuman Chalisa with devotion or chant the holy names of Lord Rama by meditating on: "Shri Rama Rama Rameti, Rame Rame Manorame; Sahasrenama tattulyam, Rama Nama Varanane."

