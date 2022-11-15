Vrischika Sankranti 2022: Date, significance and rituals to help eliminate sins on this day

Representative image of Surya Bhawan | Pinterest

When the sun enters a new rashi (zodiac sign), that day is called Sankranti. And the sun will enter the Vrischika Rashi this month; there are a total of 12 Sankrantis in a year.

It is currently a Margashirsha month, and starting tomorrow, November 16, 2022, the Sun will enter the Vrischik Rashi, and this day is known as Vrischika Sankranti. And it is said that the sun will remain in the Vrishik Rashi until December 15, 2022.

This day is considered best for worshipping the sun, but this time it is more auspicious as on the same day, Kaal Bhairav Jayanti will also be celebrated.

Muhrat and Tithi:

According to the 'Drik Panchang,' the muhrat and auspicious time to perform puja are as follows:

Vrishchika Sankranti Punya Kala: 12:06 PM to 05:27 PM

Duration: 5 hours and 21 minutes

Vrishchika Sankranti Maha Punya Kala: 03:40 PM to 05:27 PM

Duration: 1 hour, 47 minutes.

Significance:

It is believed to be especially auspicious if the devotee offers water to the sun on the day of Vrishchika Sankranti. According to Devi Puran, the one who does charity after bathing in the holy river on this day has all his sins forgiven and gets rid of serious diseases.

Rituals

The one who worships the Sun God on this day might get strength, brilliance, and fame. Along with this, we also offered red sandalwood, red flowers, and kumkum in a copper pot to the sun. Recite Surya Chalisa as well. This removes all the sins.