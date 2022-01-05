Vinayaka Chaturthi January 2022: Date, Puja Shubh Muhurat, Significance and all you need to know

Lord Ganesha, also known as 'Vighnaharta' is one of the most revered Hindu deities.

During the brighter phase of the moon (Shukla Paksha) on the 4th day (Chaturthi) devotees of Ganesha observe Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Interestingly, the main Vinayaka Chaturthi is celebrated during the Bhadrapada month. But the monthly ritual is equally significant.

Along with a day-long vrat, devotees also perform Ganesha puja and end the vrat only after worshipping the deity. They observe the vrat to seek his blessings and pray for a hurdle-free life. This is a monthly ritual so the day is also called Masik Vinayaka Chaturthi.

The first Vinayaka Chaturthi of the year will be celebrated on January 6.

Vinayaka Chaturthi January 2022 Tithi

Vinayaka Chaturthi Tithi will begin on 2:34 pm on January 5, 2022.

Vinayaka Chaturthi Tithi will end on 12:29 pm on January 6, 2022.

Rules for Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat

Wake up early (preferably during Brahma Muhurat - approximately two hours before sunrise).

Take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Offer Arghya (water) to the rising Sun.

Maintain celibacy.

Do not have foods that contain onion, garlic and meat.

Consumption of tobacco and alcohol is strictly prohibited.

Have fruits, milk and vrat recipes.

Prepare a minimum of 11 Modaks.

Perform the puja during the time mentioned above.

Read the Vrat Katha and conclude the puja by performing the aarti.

Distribute the Modaks and other offerings as prasad.

