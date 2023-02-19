Somvati Amavasya 2023: Shubh muhrat, significance and puja vidhi

Somvati Amavasya 2023 | FPJ

The new moon falling on Monday is known as Somvati Amavasya. The Amavasya in the Phalgun month falls on February 20, Monday. Lord Vishnu is worshiped on this day. Tarpan is also performed on this day for the peace of the souls of the ancestors.

Bathing in holy rivers on this day, holds special significance. After bathing in the river, sun is worshipped and tarpan is performed for the ancestors. According to religious beliefs, women fast on the day of Amavasya to wish for their husband's long lives.

Shubh Mahurat:

Phalgun, Krishna Amavasya Starts - February 19, 04:18 pm.

Phalgun, Krishna Amavasya Ends - February 20, 12:35 pm.

Significance:

On this auspicious day, by performing tarpan to the ancestors, one gets their special blessings and happiness and prosperity in one's life.

By worshiping Lord Shiva on the day of Somvati Amavasya, all wishes are said to be fulfilled. Worshiping Goddess Lakshmi on this auspicious day is also considered auspicious.

Puja vidhi:

Get up early in the morning and take a bath in the holy river or at home by mixing Ganga water in the water. After bathing, light the lamp in the temple of the house. Give arghya to Sun.

Try to observe fast on this day, if you can, Tarpan and donations for the ancestors is considered beneficial. Immerse yourself in God's prayer and meditation, on this auspicious day.

On this auspicious day, worshiping Lord Vishnu holds special prominence along with Lord Shiv following all the practices.

