 Sita Navami 2023: Date, bhajans, wishes & all you need to celebrate the holy day
e-Paper Get App
HomeSpiritualitySita Navami 2023: Date, bhajans, wishes & all you need to celebrate the holy day

Sita Navami 2023: Date, bhajans, wishes & all you need to celebrate the holy day

Mark the date. Sita Navami falls on April 29, 2023

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 06:33 PM IST
article-image
Sita Navami 2023: Date, bhajans, wishes & all you need to celebrate the holy day |

Not just was Lord Ram born on the Navami Thithi, but so did his wife Sita. The birth anniversary of the goddess is observed as Sita Navami or Sita Jayanti. This year, Sita Navami falls on April 29. Here are some bhajans and wishes to mark the auspicious day and seek divine blessings.

Sita Navami Madhyahna Muhurat

11:19 am to 01:53 pm (as per Drik panchang)

Goddess Sita is also known as Janaki for being the daughter of King Janaka of Mithila. It is believed that Goddess Sita took birth on Tuesday in Pushya Nakshatra on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Vaishakha month. The occasion often falls a month after Ram Navami, which was this year celebrated on March 30.

Sita Navami Bhajans

Sita Navami Wishes

Sita Navami Wishes

Sita Navami Wishes | Creative Hatti

Sita Navami Wishes

Sita Navami Wishes | GaneshaSpeaks.com

Sita Navami Wishes

Sita Navami Wishes | DesiComments.com

Read Also
Ram Navami 2023: Date, holy chants, wishes & everything you would be looking for
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sita Navami 2023: Date, bhajans, wishes & all you need to celebrate the holy day

Sita Navami 2023: Date, bhajans, wishes & all you need to celebrate the holy day

Guiding Light: How to switch off for a digital detox

Guiding Light: How to switch off for a digital detox

Guiding Light: Shri Shankara Jayanti

Guiding Light: Shri Shankara Jayanti

Ganga Saptami 2023: Date, timings, significance and rituals

Ganga Saptami 2023: Date, timings, significance and rituals

Guiding Light: Sita — a star among women

Guiding Light: Sita — a star among women