Sita Navami 2023: Date, bhajans, wishes & all you need to celebrate the holy day

Not just was Lord Ram born on the Navami Thithi, but so did his wife Sita. The birth anniversary of the goddess is observed as Sita Navami or Sita Jayanti. This year, Sita Navami falls on April 29. Here are some bhajans and wishes to mark the auspicious day and seek divine blessings.

Sita Navami Madhyahna Muhurat

11:19 am to 01:53 pm (as per Drik panchang)

Goddess Sita is also known as Janaki for being the daughter of King Janaka of Mithila. It is believed that Goddess Sita took birth on Tuesday in Pushya Nakshatra on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Vaishakha month. The occasion often falls a month after Ram Navami, which was this year celebrated on March 30.

