 Shattila Ekadashi 2024: Date, Vrat Katha & All You Need To Know
Shattila Ekadashi 2024: Date, Vrat Katha & All You Need To Know

Shattila Ekadashi 2024: Date, Vrat Katha & All You Need To Know

This Ekadashi falls on February 7 this year.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
Shattila Ekadashi | Pinterest

Shattila Ekadashi is the fortnightly fasting day that occurs during the 11th day of the Krishna Paksa of the Hindu month 'Magha.' This occasion is one of the auspicious days on the spiritual calendar where devotees pray to Lord Vishnu and offer sesame or Til to him during their prayers. This Ekadashi falls on February 7 this year.

Vrat Katha

The story behind observing this Ekadashi and keeping a fast on this day dates back to ancient times. It notes Lord Vishnu appearing in the form of a beggar and requesting alms from a Brahmin devotee woman who would often donate clothes and money but not food. Even when the Lord appeared in front of her in a disguised form, she refused to offer him food. After repeated requested for alms, he put forward a bowl of clay to him.

Saphala Ekadashi 2024: Wishes & Greetings To Share On This Auspicious Day
He then left the premises, and the woman went back to her home only to realise that all food preparation had turned to clay. She then prayed to the deity for mercy. It is said that the Lord then appeared in her dreams and asked her to observe the fast on Shattila Ekadashi and donate some food, especially Til to the needy. As she did so, she was blessed by him and sent to Vaikuntha Lok post her death.

Taking note of this Vrat Katha, people keep a fast and donate sesame on the day of Shattila Ekadashi. While breaking their fast on the following Dwadashi day, they consume Til-based foods.

Shattila Ekadashi 2024: Date, Vrat Katha & All You Need To Know

