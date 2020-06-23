Sadhguru spotlights India as a multi-dimensional cultural destination

Over the last 3 months, Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation has interacted with eminent people from several segments of the society through webinars as they have sought him out for guidance and wisdom on coping mechanisms in times of the pandemic. But the most recent webinar was a session with a difference – and it underlined yet again how multi-faceted India’s popular contemporary Guru is.

‘Bharat – a Cultural Treasure’ explored exciting ideas on how to make India a destination of choice for the global and domestic traveller. Union Minister of State (I/c) Tourism and Culture Shri. Prahlad Singh Patel opened the session with his welcome remarks and accorded Sadhguru a warm welcome before turning the session over to the anchor, Rupinder Brar, Additional Director, Ministry of Tourism.

Sadhguru, an avid motorcyclist and an FAA licensed pilot spoke about his wanderlust in his younger days that took him across the length and the breadth of India. “I just travelled across India without a destination – on my motorcycle – just enjoying the terrain and the people and the culture of the place,” he said adding that the experience left him with a certain sense of knowing about the country different from a tourist or a destination traveller. He was responding to a question from Ajay Singh, Chairman and MD of SpiceJet.

The panel, an eclectic mix of cultural ambassadors in their own right, engaged Sadhguru in an absorbing one-hour discussion on how to better showcase to the world, the unique multicultural ethos of India. Panellists Ajay Singh – Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet; Ritesh Agarwal –Founder & Group CEO of Oyo Hotels; Anita Dongre – internationally acclaimed Fashion Designer; Ranveer Brar – Celebrity Chef and Ranju Alex – Marketing Vice President, Marriott Hotels International probed Sadhguru on India’s multidimensional pluralism that is woven into every cultural aspect – cuisine, clothing, language, history and even terrain.

Naming the Himalayan range and the Western Ghats as must-see spots for those interested in terrain and wildlife, Sadhguru also recommended the famous temples of Thanjavur, Belur-Halebid, Kailash in Ellora Caves and the Konark for spiritual seekers. He said these temples were “unmatched anywhere in the world in terms of engineering and intricacy,” and laughingly added “For spirituality, Isha Yoga Center. Why not?”

In an interesting discussion with Ranveer Brar on the differences between the Indian and western palate, Sadhguru said that while Indian cuisine emphasised freshness - “pan to plate”- Western cuisine was high on presentation. He said if overseas Indian restaurants improved on quality and presentation, Indian cuisine can offer an unparalleled culinary experience to the Western consumer. “If you produce quality, for the variety and range of foods that we have, no culture in the world can beat this; from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, how many varieties and nuances. If we manage this, preserve this and present it to the world, it’s unbeatable.”

Sadhguru also answered questions on sustainable rural and cultural tourism, Yoga as a tool for physical and mental health and the role of women in the hospitality industry responding to questions from Ritesh Agarwal, Anita Dongre and Ranju Alex.

Hosted by the Union Ministry of Tourism as part of their “Dekho Apna Desh” series, ‘Bharat – a Cultural Treasure’ was aired on the eve of the International Day of Yoga.

Full video of the conversation below:

http://isha.co/tourism