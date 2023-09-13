Right Beliefs: A Must to Inculcate Right Values | representational picture

It is being said repeatedly and vociferously that our education should be value based, science should not neglect values, politics should observe some moral principles, business and industry should follow some ethics, media should have a code of conduct and administrators should have a set of values to put into practice. Thus, inculcation of values is being stressed upon everywhere.

There is no human being, however remote from the civilised society he might be living, who has absolutely no beliefs as they are basic to life and whether lettered or unlettered, everyone has some values in life. Even a cave-man has some values but there is no value which is not derived from some belief knowingly or unknowingly. So, we should be clear in our mind as to what we mean when we talk of a particular value. In other words, we should be aware of the particular 'belief system' that is in the background of that value. For example, when Mahatma Gandhi, the apostle of Ahimsa talked of Non-violence, he included Brahmacharya also in his concept of Ahimsa. He said that a person, who aspires Ahimsa as a value in his life, must follow celibacy. So, when he pledged himself to Ahimsa, he announced that he would, henceforth, consider his wife as his mother. So, his understanding of the value of Non-violence was pretty different from what many others professing the observance of these values would say because his beliefs, doctrines and ideals differed from those of others.

Similarly, if we were to ascertain what ‘Tolerance' as a value meant to different communities, we would have to know their religious beliefs. Like, in some religions, the concept or definition of tolerance does not include tolerance to the condemnation of, or even adverse comment on their sacred book or a derogatory remark about a revered person in the history of their religion. In such matters, they feel that they are under attack and hence they feel highly provoked and throw tolerance to the winds. So, tolerance, as a value, has a very limited scope in their value-system because they think that their beliefs are such.

The above-mentioned examples should make it clear that all do not talk of human values with the same background and implying the same virtue because their belief systems are different. So, if we now wish to transform the world and have moral values in all sections of society, we will have to work to educate people to have the right beliefs. Because, without transforming the beliefs, you cannot have a changed value system and, without the latter, you cannot have a better world.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com

Read Also Guiding Light: Moha Kshayam Moksham

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)