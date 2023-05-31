Restore divine qualities to improve world conditions

Photo: Pixabay

Present society has undoubtedly made marvellous progress in various fields, but emotionally, it is much weaker. Man has not been able to control his impulsiveness, ambitions, anger and anxiety. There is thus a lot of imbalance, created by rapid and great advancement in science and technology on the one hand and lack or absence of parallel progress in emotional maturity, self-control and ethical abilities on the other hand. This has resulted in many problems that we are facing today.

It can thus be said that the qualities in man determine the quality of his life and his peaceful and happy or peaceless and sorrowful state. But it is a pity that man has been trying to find happiness in ruling over big territories, possessing a lot of property or wealth and having great many comforts. He has, therefore, been making efforts to have economic prosperity even by adopting demoniac qualities. He has been trying to achieve success, name and fame or political and economic power even if his soul had to give up the divine qualities and to resort to negative or demoniacal qualities. This has, evidently, led to corruption of the soul, degeneration of the society and to peacelessness and sufferings of various kinds.

If we accept this analysis of our present predicament, then we have to admit that we have had a fall in moral values and divine qualities and what we require today is to extricate and uplift ourselves from this situation with the help of education that can restore the divine qualities in us. Complete peace, it should be remembered, comes from complete purity or full-fledged divine nature. Even a fraction of one demoniacal quality leads to lessening of peace in that proportion if not more. It should also be noted that demoniacal qualities have linkages among themselves even as divine qualities are connected among themselves and strengthen and sustain each other.

So, liberation from one negative quality leads to at least some liberation from other negative qualities. Thus, even our little effort to inculcate, in ourselves, some divine qualities lead ultimately to a great overall change in our nature and results in enhancement in the quality of our inner happiness. One must, therefore, in one's own interest and in the interest of building a better world, pay attention to the task of restoration of divine qualities and elimination of the devilish qualities or negative traits. In doing this lies the hope of our own liberation and improvement of the world-conditions.

(The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com)