Ravi Pradosh Vrat details: Time, shubh muhurat and significance

Image credits: Google

The Hindu calendar has days dedicated to specific gods and goddesses. The Trayodashi Tithi (thirteenth day) is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees fast, chant hymns and perform puja. This month, Ravi Pradosh Vrat falls on June 12. As Pradosh falls on a Sunday (Ravivar), hence it is called Ravi Pradosh.

Date

This month, the first Pradosh Vrat will be seen on June 12

Tithi timings

The Trayodashi Tithi starts at 3:23 AM on June 12 and ends on June 13 at 12.26 AM

Importance of Pradosh Vrat

Devotees pay respect to Mahadev (Lord Shiva) and celebrate his victory over the demons. They offer prayers and express gratitude during Pradosh Kaal on the Trayodashi Tithi. According to Indian mythology, Lord Shiva and his vahana (mount) Nandi rescued devas from asuras. The gods had visited Kailash (Lord Shiva's heavenly abode) during Pradosh Kaal. Lord Shiva and Nandi fought a battle and defeated the asuras.