e-Paper Get App

Ravi Pradosh Vrat details: Time, shubh muhurat and significance

This month, the first Pradosh Vrat will be seen on June 12

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
Image credits: Google

The Hindu calendar has days dedicated to specific gods and goddesses. The Trayodashi Tithi (thirteenth day) is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees fast, chant hymns and perform puja. This month, Ravi Pradosh Vrat falls on June 12. As Pradosh falls on a Sunday (Ravivar), hence it is called Ravi Pradosh.

Date

This month, the first Pradosh Vrat will be seen on June 12

Tithi timings

The Trayodashi Tithi starts at 3:23 AM on June 12 and ends on June 13 at 12.26 AM

Importance of Pradosh Vrat

Devotees pay respect to Mahadev (Lord Shiva) and celebrate his victory over the demons. They offer prayers and express gratitude during Pradosh Kaal on the Trayodashi Tithi. According to Indian mythology, Lord Shiva and his vahana (mount) Nandi rescued devas from asuras. The gods had visited Kailash (Lord Shiva's heavenly abode) during Pradosh Kaal. Lord Shiva and Nandi fought a battle and defeated the asuras.

Read Also
Karma Konnect: Karmic connections to relationship troubles... our expert has answers to your daily...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSpiritualityRavi Pradosh Vrat details: Time, shubh muhurat and significance

RECENT STORIES

J&K: LeT terrorist, involved in killing of two police personnel, killed in encounter in Srinagar

J&K: LeT terrorist, involved in killing of two police personnel, killed in encounter in Srinagar

Mumbai: Latest Updates - 16,370 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Latest Updates - 16,370 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Police of 4-5 states working together on Moosewala murder case: Maharashtra home minister Dilip...

Police of 4-5 states working together on Moosewala murder case: Maharashtra home minister Dilip...

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly meets Odisha CM Biju Patnaik ahead of India v SA 2nd T20I

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly meets Odisha CM Biju Patnaik ahead of India v SA 2nd T20I

Maharashtra: Cracks surface among MVA partners following humiliating defeat of Shiv Sena’s second...

Maharashtra: Cracks surface among MVA partners following humiliating defeat of Shiv Sena’s second...