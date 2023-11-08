Rama Ekadashi 2023: All You Need To Know About This Auspicious Day

Rama Ekadashi | FPJ

On November 9 this year, Hindus will observe the Rama Ekadashi, an auspicious day dedicated to Lord Rama and Lakshmi Devi. The fasting day falls on the Krishna Paksha of the holy month 'Karthik.' As per the Tamizh calendar, the day is an integral part of the 'Puratassi' month which is highly revered by people.

Rama Ekadashi 2023 Rituals & Prayers

Rama Ekadashi is observed by keeping a fast as per one's capacities. Nirjala (without even water intake), liquid-based vrat, and no-grain or no-pulses fasting are some of the means of observing the Ekadashi vrat. Devotees wake up early in the morning, preferably before sunrise, and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu's Rama avatar during the brahmamuhrat period around 4 a.m. to seek His blessings.

As 'Rama' is of one the names of Lakshmi Devi, this occasion also marks salutations to Her. Ahead of the much-awaited festival of Diwali or Deepavali when the Goddess is worshipped with grace and devotion, this day is also observed by offering prayers to the Devi. People recite the Vishnu Sahasranam and 108 names of Lakshmi Devi on the day of Rama Ekadashi.

How to break the fast?

The time to break the Ekadashi fast is called parayana. It occurs on the following Dwadashi day, i.e. on November 10, 2023. The Dwadashi Thithi for Rama Ekadashi is called the Govatsa Dwadashi. The time to break one's fast on this day is between 6.39 a.m. to 8.50 a.m. Before consuming food, it must be offered before the Lord and accepted as Prasad.

